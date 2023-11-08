EasyJet adds three new summer routes at Malaga Airport for 2024

Pilar Martínez London Compartir Copiar enlace

British airline easyJet is strengthening its commitment to Malaga and is planning three new routes for next summer. The third largest airline in terms of passenger volume at the Costa del Sol airport has announced that it will link Malaga with direct flights to Athens, Nantes and Nice.

Javier Gándara, easyJet's managing director for Southern Europe, said he was delighted with these new connections which will "give our passengers a wider range of destinations to explore and allow us to boost tourism between key tourist cities".

The new schedule means that it will add more than 30,000 seats to its summer season flight schedule in Malaga, which are already on sale on the airline's website.

Gándara said that this increase in air capacity and improved connectivity on the Costa del Sol is due to the fact that the airport has an operational base in Malaga during the high season. "This announcement demonstrates our commitment to Malaga and the possibilities offered by the fact that we have a seasonal base, a business model that gives us the ability to strengthen existing markets and create new routes according to where there is most demand from the passengers, and that is something of great value both for us and for tourism in the region," he said.

The new summer 2024 routes will start operating on different dates. Therefore, the direct flight to Athens will start operating on 1 June and will have two frequencies a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Then, on 2 and 3 June, the first planes will take off for the French cities of Nice and Nantes, respectively.

In the case of Nice, the route will have three flights a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while the direct connection to Nantes will eventually be every Wednesday and Sunday, although initially it will only operate in the middle of the week.

EasyJet landed for the first time at Malaga Airport in 1999 and that since then the airline's growth at the destination has gone from strength to strength. Since the summer of 2021, this company has a base of operations in Malaga for the high season. Specifically, this past summer it connected the Costa del Sol with fifteen destinations in Europe, for which it scheduled 1.8 million seats.

Sixteen new summer routes at airports in Spain

The announcement of these three new routes in Malaga is part of the launch of the summer programme, in which the airline plans to extend its operations in Alicante with nine connections, from where it will fly to Southampton, Newcastle, Belfast City, Zurich, Prague, Lyon, Lille, Nantes and Nice; two in Reus, to link it to London Luton airport; one more in Barcelona, in this case to the Italian city of Pisa; and another in Madrid, to the French airport of Lyon. In total, the airline plans to open 16 new routes throughout Spain.

EasyJet carried more than 69 million passengers in 2022. It currently operates around 1,000 routes at more than 150 airports in 35 countries with a fleet of around 300 aircraft.