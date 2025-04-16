Holy Week sees new all-time record set for number of passengers in one day on Malaga's metro

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 09:56 Compartir

Holy Monday 2025 set a new all-time record for the number of passengers in a single day since Malaga's metro system first came into service. A total of 113,880 users were counted on 14 April, according to data provided by the Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of public works.

This figure represents an increase of more than 23% compared to last year. The previous record was set on Maundy Thursday 2024, when 92,092 passengers used the Malaga public transport network. With the weather improving over this Holy Week, the service is expecting that a new record will replace the one from Monday. If the trend continues, April 2025 will also go down as one of the months with the highest passenger traffic on lines 1 and 2.

The other busiest dates in recent years have been: 29 November 2024 (Christmas lights switch-on) with 87,547 passengers; 26 March 2024 (Easter) with 86,867; 13 April this year (Palm Sunday) with 85,724; 5 December 2024 with 81,947; 13 December 2024 with 79,239; 20 December 2024 with 77,832 and 6 April 2023 with 76,661.

Congestion criticism

Despite the good figures, the situation of saturation was not spared criticism. The PSOE socialist party representatives at the city council denounced the state of "collapse" experienced by thousands of users at different stations and inside the metro trains on Monday. Mobility councillor Jorge Quero accused the Junta of "lack of planning": "Tens of thousands of people suffered the overcrowding yesterday; once again, the inefficiency of the current system in responding to the growing demand during large-scale events in the city has become evident, due to the lack of foresight."

"Yesterday's desperation, with carriages packed to the rafters and endless queues, shows a system that has been completely overwhelmed. No double trains have been planned despite the expected high demand. Malaga needs a functioning metro. The improvisation of the Junta should be replaced by real solutions and serious and responsible management," said Quero.

The regional government's public works department rejected these accusations, admitting that there was a high volume of passengers between 5pm and 2am - the time window of the processions - but denying a "situation of collapse".