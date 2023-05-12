Dutch innovation firm invests in city's TechPark This will be one of their many spaces in technology parks across European countries

Dutch company Kadans Science Partner has acquired a plot of land at Málaga TechPark with the aim of building an innovation centre to house leading-edge companies. This will form part of a network of spaces in technology parks and university campuses in different European countries. Currently there are over 300 firms making up the network.

The Kadans plan is to develop an "innovation and transfer centre" conceived as a place to house companies and institutions dedicated to research, development and investigation in technology-intensive sectors, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and connected vehicles, among others. The estimated initial investment in the construction of the building is 16 million euros.

With a surface area of around 12,000 square metres spread over three interlinked buildings, the centre will include modular workspaces for innovation companies, meeting rooms, hardware workshops, areas for knowledge-sharing activities, a cafeteria, landscaped areas and two floors of underground parking.