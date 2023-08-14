'Drunk' patient smashes up equipment in accident and emergency department of Malaga hospital

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

An allegedly drunken man shocked onlookers at the Hospital Clínico de Málaga after turning violent and smashing up equipment in an accident and emergency department room where he was being treated by medical staff.

The patient, who had turned up "in a drunken state" on Saturday 12 August at about 8pm, was being treated by two doctors when he suddenly became violent and aggressive. Security staff were alerted and forced to intervene.

Although no one was hurt, the man damaged some computer equipment where he was receiving care. The management of the Hospital Clínico expressed "absolute rejection of any violent and aggressive behaviour against our professionals, who carry out their work every day to care for patients".