A passenger struggles down the steps to the station platform, carrying her suitcase in hand. Ñito Salas
Transport

Disability associations: 'It is unacceptable that the escalators at Malaga Airport train station have been out of order for months'

The tourism sector has also slammed rail operator Renfe and warned that the issue is damaging the image of the Costa del Sol

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 20 October 2025, 13:31

The breakdown of the four escalators at the Cercanías train station at Malaga Airport, which have been out of service for more than six months, has provoked reactions ranging from concern to indignation. The most affected and, therefore, the most vocal are associations representing people with reduced mobility for whom the escalators are "vital". Representatives of the tourism sector, on the other hand, are concerned about the reputation of the destination.

Coordinator of Málaga Accesible Alfredo de Pablos says that the lack of working escalators is "unacceptable". "They know perfectly well the consequences of this, but nobody takes responsibility."

Alfredo de Pablos from Málaga Accesible says that the lack of working escalators is 'unacceptable'

According to De Pablos, money should not be an issue when it comes to fixing such critical infrastructure that is vital for "one in every three people", which represents the number of people with mobility issues.

To highlight the irresponsible approach of state railway operator Renfe to this issue, De Pablos noted that any breakdown of this type at Malaga's metro stations is fixed within a few hours. He said that urgent actions are necessary, because these escalators are essential not only for "people with disabilities or in wheelchairs but also elderly people who have to carry suitcases".

Damage to the tourist image

Javier Hernández from the association of hoteliers of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) says that the problem is not given enough attention, despite constant complaints from people with disabilities, for whom the reputation of the destination is ruined.

Hernández highlights the city council's efforts, alongside hotel establishments, to make infrastructure more accessible and inclusive. However, experiences like the one that passengers have been going through at the Cercanías station at Malaga Airport "do not help".

Furthermore, according to Hernández, the ambitious coastal train project cannot be proven as feasible if the current infrastructure is not maintained. "We have to pay great attention to maintaining and improving infrastructure in an optimal state for people with reduced mobility," he said.

In response to questions about the repair of the escalators, Renfe president Álvaro Fernández Heredia has said that they need "custom-made parts", expected in December, hence the delay.

