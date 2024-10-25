Oceanographic centre returns to Malaga, 'a city that has always known how to study the sea'

Matías Stuber Malaga Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:19 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

An assembly hall full of official authorities and employees of the Spanish national research council (CSIC) was addressed by Spain's minister for science, innovation and universities, Diana Morant, during the official inauguration of the new Malaga oceanographic centre in San Andrés, where it is now located after 40 years in the port of Fuengirola. The transfer of all the staff was completed at the beginning of September and since then the centre has been up and running, but an institutional inauguration was still pending, and Wednesday 23 October was the day chosen.

In her speech, Morant highlighted the oceanographic centre as a milestone for Spanish research in general and for the CSIC in particular. She also praised the centre's new location and the capacity it gives it to develop its full potential: "It is coming back to Malaga, a city that has always known how to study the sea".

The president of the CSIC, Eloísa del Pino, and directors of other oceanographic centres in Spain also attended the event in Malaga, along with the government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, and his counterpart in Malaga, Javier Salas.

The ministry headed by Morant, through the CSIC, is the owner of the new centre, which has some 90 scientists and specialists dedicated to the sustainable management of fishing resources, knowledge and conservation of marine biodiversity, the study of the effects of climate change and the mapping of the seabed, among other things.

"It is a very happy day because we have managed to culminate the work of many years. It is a day of great promise for Malaga. At last, we are returning to a city that has always known how to look to the sea with a vision for the future," Morant said.

Wednesday's inauguration ceremony brings to a definitive close the cycle that goes from the materialisation of the project to the relocation of the workers. The oceanographic centre is thus returning to what has always been its natural home. From its beginnings, with the creation of the marine biology station of Malaga in 1911, and after its integration into the Spanish institute of oceanography in 1914, this centre had always carried out its activity in the capital, until the 1980s, when, due to a space issue, it was 'temporarily' moved to Fuengirola.