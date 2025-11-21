Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image. SUR
112 incident

Decomposed body of elderly man found in storage unit in Malaga

A member of the public alerted the emergency services to a strong smell coming from the storeroom

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Friday, 21 November 2025, 10:13

The body of an elderly man in a state of decomposition was found in a storage unit in the Huelin neighbourhood of Malaga by the emergency services on Wednesday. An investigation has now been launched to discover the circumstances of the death, although, according to police sources, there are no signs of criminality.

The discovery was made on 18 November in Plaza Eduardo Maldonado Leal, shortly before 2pm, when a member of the public reported a strong smell coming from one of the storage units. The National Police, the fire brigade and the 061 emergency services were called to the scene.

On arrival, the officers broke into the storeroom and found the body of a man in his 80s under a shelving unit. The judicial team was then dispatched and proceeded to remove the body for its subsequent transfer to the institute of legal medicine (IML) in Malaga for tests.

Although the autopsy will determine the cause of death, the Malaga provincial police headquarters has stated that a visual examination of the body showed no signs of violence.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol shopping centre to raise awareness of black dog syndrome
  2. 2 Beach-widening project under way on eastern Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Spanish courts extend the tax shield to Non %u2013 Residents and open the door to massive Wealth Tax refunds
  4. 4 Attorney general found guilty of revealing secrets in Spain
  5. 5 Eastern Costa del Sol town announces pioneering composting project
  6. 6 Frexit: Frigiliana in Malaga province threatens to leave local government association
  7. 7 Reserve-team coach takes the reins at Malaga CF as club promote from within yet again
  8. 8 HouseCashback.es The Smartest Way to Buy Property in Spain %u2014 and Get Money Back
  9. 9 Gibraltar emergency services complete UK counter-terrorism training
  10. 10 More than 500 people take part in charity Walkathons for Water on Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Decomposed body of elderly man found in storage unit in Malaga

Decomposed body of elderly man found in storage unit in Malaga