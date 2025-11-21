Decomposed body of elderly man found in storage unit in Malaga

The body of an elderly man in a state of decomposition was found in a storage unit in the Huelin neighbourhood of Malaga by the emergency services on Wednesday. An investigation has now been launched to discover the circumstances of the death, although, according to police sources, there are no signs of criminality.

The discovery was made on 18 November in Plaza Eduardo Maldonado Leal, shortly before 2pm, when a member of the public reported a strong smell coming from one of the storage units. The National Police, the fire brigade and the 061 emergency services were called to the scene.

On arrival, the officers broke into the storeroom and found the body of a man in his 80s under a shelving unit. The judicial team was then dispatched and proceeded to remove the body for its subsequent transfer to the institute of legal medicine (IML) in Malaga for tests.

Although the autopsy will determine the cause of death, the Malaga provincial police headquarters has stated that a visual examination of the body showed no signs of violence.