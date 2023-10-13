Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

MSC Orchestra, docked in Malaga Port (file image). SUR
Death of foreign passenger delays cruise ship&#039;s departure from Malaga Port by four hours
112 incident

Death of foreign passenger delays cruise ship's departure from Malaga Port by four hours

The 74-year-old tourist was travelling alone onboard the MSC Orchestra, according to sources

Ignacio Lillo / Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Friday, 13 October 2023, 12:11

The cruise ship MSC Orchestra delayed its departure from Malaga Port, following a stopover, for four hours on Wednesday night due to the death of a passenger on board.

As SUR has been able to confirm, it was due to the death of a 74-year-old tourist, a Portuguese woman, who was travelling alone and died of natural causes. She had been on the ship since the beginning of its itinerary, according to port sources.

The ship's medical teams tried to revive the woman, without success, after which a coroner confirmed her death. The funeral parlour nominated by the insurance company was contacted to organise the removal of the body, as well as relatives in Portugal in connection with the repatriation of the woman.

In addition to the need to complete the survey and administrative formalities, the fact that the death occurred at the scheduled departure time of 7pm, meant that the delay was even greater. Finally, the cruise ship resumed its voyage at 11pm on Wednesday.

MSC Cruises said that the departure procedures had already begun when the woman died.

Port sources said that this type of incident is not as rare as it might seem and has happened on several previous occasions in Malaga, which they put down to the fact that many elderly people regularly travel on board these cruise ships.

