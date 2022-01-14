Two dead dolphins found on Costa del Sol beaches In both cases they were young specimens that had suffered several wounds

Two dead dolphins were found on Thursday (14 January) on different parts of the Costa del Sol coastline.

In the morning, several people who were walking along the Huelin beach in Malaga spotted a specimen on the shore, on the part closest to the port. And in the early afternoon, another appeared on the Malagueta beach, near the Parque San Antonio hospital.

In both cases, they were young striped dolphins, a common species, that had several wounds.

After receiving a call from the Local Police, a team from the Endangered Marine Species Recovery Centre (Cream) of the Aula del Mar removed both specimens from the beaches and transferred them to their facilities to perform autopsies and determine the causes of death. In the first case, the body was still fresh, so the death was recent; while the one located in the afternoon was in a state of decomposition.

The arrival of dead dolphins on Malaga’s coast is relatively frequent. On 9 December, an adult female appeared on the El Palo beach.

Regarding the causes of death, in a good number of cases it is due to the fact that they were hooked on nets. When they are weak, the dolphins go looking for the shore as a refuge area, but if it is due to drowning at sea, it is most likely that they have died and the currents have carried them to the shore.