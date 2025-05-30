Arrival of new Costco supermarket on the Costa del Sol is speeded up

Artists impression of the Costco building, which will be located where the cinema currently stands.

The project to build a superstoret of the American chain Costco on the site currently occupied by the cinemas at the Málaga Nostrum shopping centre is being speeded up. The cinema theatres' final screenings will take place on 8 June and the building will cease operations the next day. After the closure, the process of dismantling the area can begin, with an estimated timeline of six months. Demolition will take place at the end of this summer.

Initially, the promoters were planning on closing the cinema only once the 14 new cinema halls, which are being built in the former Conforama store, are finished and open. However, they have opted for the current order of actions, which will bring the deadline forward. It is expected that the new cinema will be open by the end of this year.

As SUR has already reported, a warehouse has been demolished to make way for the premium Costco service station, which will offer exclusive discounts for members in exchange for an annual fee of 36 euros (individuals) and 30 euros (companies and the self-employed).

The fuel station is designed by the same person who is behind the Conforama building - Moreno Peralta. This new facility will be built on a 3,703-square-metre plot of land. It will initially have nine pumps, although the project foresees the possibility of extending them to 12. It will also have six charging points for electric vehicles.

Virtual image of the Málaga Nostrum shopping centre with Costco and the new fuel station.

The promoters have planned the project with a large number of parking spaces in mind, which, besides the bargains and low prices, will attract many customers. The urban planning regulations require a minimum of 400 parking spaces for this project, which Costco is going to increase to a total of 640 spaces in the basement and the ground floor of the future building.

There will also be a workshop service for tyre replacement. The pedestrian entrance will be on the corner of Calle Jaén and Calle Tarragona and cars will be able to enter the car park via Calle Ávila, Tarragona and Jaén. In addition, there will be a fourth access for loading vehicles at the south-west end of the building.

Costco's retail space, with an investment of 26.4 million euros, is planned for the first floor of the future building. The store will occupy a surface area of more than 12,000 square metres. There will be spaces for butchers, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, fish, frozen food, bakery and pastries and a ready meals area.

One of the hallmarks of this unique supermarket chain, present in 14 countries around the world, is its commitment to low and competitive prices, following a 'low-cost' philosophy led by the Kirkland Signature white label brand and attractive family-sized savings packs.