Costa del Sol records the highest temperature in Spain Malaga city registered 25.1 degrees this Monday afternoon. The average for the time of year is usually around 17

Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, registered the highest temperature in Spain this Monday afternoon (31 January) when the mercury officially peaked at 25.1 degrees at 3.20pm in the city centre.

At 2.30pm the thermometer at Malaga Airport had already reached a maximum of 24 degrees, well above the usual for this time of year - around 17 degrees.

The good weather brought many people to the beaches and promenades of the city, especially tourists, who unexpectedly found themselves enjoying weather similar to that of summer in their countries of origin.

Hans and Martha, two German visitors who stopped their tour of the provincial capital to sunbathe on the beach, told SUR, “This weather is incredible, it is as if it were summer in January, in Germany it is very cold,” they said with a laugh.

However, the temperature fell short of the historical record for the month which was registered at 26.8 degrees on 21 January 1981.

The remainder of week is expected to fluctuate between highs of 19 and 23 degrees. There is still no forecast of rain on the horizon.