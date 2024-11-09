Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Laura López
Costa Press Club meeting: where future media professionals learn their trade
Costa Press Club meeting: where future media professionals learn their trade

Members recently visited the journalism and communication sciences faculty at Malaga University and toured the facilities being used by the next generation of journalists and content providers

Liz Parry

Malaga

Saturday, 9 November 2024, 21:29

Costa Press Club members held their meeting this month at the alma mater of many of their Spanish counterparts - the journalism and communication sciences faculty at Malaga University, where they were invited to tour the facilities being used by the next generation of journalists and content providers.

As well as lecture rooms and state of the art recording and TV production studios, the faculty has a historic dark room where students can develop photos just as press photographers did before the advent of digital technology: this brought a wave of nostalgia to some of the more senior members of the club!

Part of the tour included a meeting with a group of life-long learners attending one of the university’s courses for Over 55s - the 'Aula de Mayores' programme - who were preparing a Christmas radio presentation.

The visit was hosted by four members of the faculty including the Dean, Juan Antonio García Galindo, and Laura López Romero, a long-standing friend of the Costa Press Club, both of whom specialise in the history of the foreign language media in Spain.

