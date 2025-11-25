Clothing outlet store with discounts of up to 70% opens in Malaga

Isabel Méndez Malaga Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 12:24 Share

The Málaga Nostrum retail park on the outskirts of the city added a new store to its offer on Saturday, 22 November. Last Price Outlet arrived in Malaga with discounts of up to 70% of the usual price of sports gear and everyday wear. The shop is located in unit 26 of Málaga Factory.

Although the main attraction of Last Price Outlet are sports clothes from famous brands such as Nike or Adidas, customers can also find everyday basics for the whole family. Another strong point of the chain is that it renews its stock every week.

Last Price Outlet is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 10pm. On the opening day, the shop gave out 500 'palmera' cakes from Casa Kiki, which is also located in Málaga Nostrum.

This was the second launch of a low-cost shop in Malaga last week, following the opening of Dutch chain Action on Thursday, when long queues highlighted the excitement of bargain hunters.