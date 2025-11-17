Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Interior of a shop of the Dutch chain Action. Action
Retail

'Low-cost' retail chain opens its first store in Malaga province this week

Action, which currently operates 2,000 stores in ten countries, offers thousands of regularly changing items in 14 different categories including cosmetics, cleaning supplies, toys, home decor and DIY

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Monday, 17 November 2025, 13:22

Cosmetics, cleaning products, toys, decorations or DIY: these are a few of the categories offered by Dutch low-cost chain Action, which opens its first shop in Malaga in the third week of November. The shop has thousands of items that cater to different needs, with the exception of food. The company is famous for its low prices, some of which are under two euros.

The Malaga shop (the 100th in Spain) is located in the Málaga Nostrum shopping centre. It opens on Thursday, 20 November.

Every week, the chain introduces 150 new items

Action sells products from both well-known brands and private labels in 14 different categories. Moreover, only one third of the range in its shops is fixed, as the chain introduces 150 new products every week in order to continuously renew its stock and attract the public.

The company was founded in 1993. It has 2,000 shops in ten countries, with more than 65,000 employees of over 129 nationalities.

