Spain's civil aviation authority gives go-ahead for multi-storey towers on Malaga's western coastline The national body has verified that the developments – of up to 23-storeys – will not affect the Costa del Sol airport's operations

Recreation of the two residential towers, in the foreground, and the hotel tower.

A total of four tower buildings on the coastline west of the capital have been given the green light by Spain's civil aviation authority. SUR has verified that the state body has issued a favourable report on the planned towers.

The projects will create two thousand new homes in the towers of between 15 and 23 floors high; three are under construction, namely El Pato II, La Térmica and Torre del Río.

The fourth highrise tower is planned for the Nereo zone which is currently made up of two blocks of industrial buildings located between the provincial council headquarters and the Torre del Río site. This area of warehouses is destined to disappear is in the hands of several owners who have taken the first steps towards its transformation. Last October the town hall approved the advance of the urban development plan.

In addition, there are plans for 22,891 square metres of public green area, and a total of 1,518 parking spaces under the buildings and some 183 parking spaces on the public road.