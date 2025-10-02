Tickets go on sale as Cirque du Soleil's big top returns to Malaga with new show

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Thursday, 2 October 2025, 17:40 Share

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Malaga with a new show scheduled to start on 4 June 2026. Kurios: Cabinet of Curiosities will be installed under a big top at the city's Cortijo de Torres fairgrounds. Tickets for immersing oneself in a fantasy world where everything seems possible go on sale today, 2 October, at cirquedusoleil.com/kurios).

The show premiered in Montreal in 2014. Since then, it has toured 40 cities around the world and has been seen by more than six million spectators. Around 3,000 performances have been staged by its cast of 50 artists. Its premiere in Spain was this past summer, where the circus tent was installed in Gijón. In the coming year, the spectacle will visit Seville, Bilbao and Alicante.

This will be the tenth time that the Canadian company, which has reinvented the art of circus, visits Malaga. Iconic shows such as Alegría or Quidam have previously been performed in the Costa del Sol capital.

Kurios has all the attractions of Cirque du Soleil: spectacular acrobatics, a touch of humour, live arts and an immersive, steampunk-inspired atmosphere. As always, a background story ties all the elements together.

In an alternative past, Kurios enters the mechanical laboratory of a scientist convinced that there is a hidden and invisible world, a place where the craziest ideas and grandest dreams await. When the scientist manages to open the door to this world of wonders, time stops completely and a cast of otherworldly characters invades his cabinet of curiosities, bringing his improvised creations to life one by one.