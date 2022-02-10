Netflix thriller ‘La Chica de Nieve' needs cars from 2008 to 2012 for filming in Malaga Cars, that are neither red nor white, are needed by the production team for street scenes

The Tempotel company, which is in charge of finding extras for the Netflix production of 'La Chica de Nieve', is urgently looking for cars for the series’ street scenes.

“We are looking for cars from 2008 to 2012 in Malaga for 'La Chica de Neive’, but vehicles that are not red or white” the company said. Anyone interested should contact Tempotel by WhatApps on 641 883 642 with front and side photos of the car, year of the car, full name and surname and contact telephone number. The cars should be available for filming between 10 February and 18 March for one or more days on set. Payment will be made according to agreement and proof of social security payments.

'La Chica de Nieve’ began shooting in Malaga on Monday 7 February. The series will be six episodes long and is based on the bestseller by Javier Castillo also from Malaga. It will be set entirely on the Costa del Sol. The thriller will open with a recreation of the Three Kings parade and the abduction of the five-year-old Amaya, who in the novel is known as the character Kiera.

Filming began in the Soho district with actor José Coronado who is playing Eduardo, a veteran journalist and teacher who had the name of Jim Schmoer in the book. Milena Smit plays a young editor who wants to take on the world and investigates the case of missing Amaya. The protagonist will be the only one to keep her name from the novel: Miren. The Templeton family, who endure the drama of losing their daughter, take the surname Martín. Along with Coronado and Smit, actress Aixa Villagrán will play police inspector Millán.

The book’s author Castillo, who worked on the screen adaptation, was also on location on Monday for the filming.