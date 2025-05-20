Union demands that Malaga Airport addresses issue of homeless people living on premises

Pilar Martínez Málaga Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 13:47 Compartir

Spain's main workers' union (CCOO) has denounced the unsafe and unhealthy situation caused by the presence of homeless people who sleep in Malaga Airport. The union has urged the facility to take action and protect its employees, many of whom have complained of persistent odours, use of toilets as overnight areas, accumulation of belongings, occasional aggression and lack of effective intervention by authorities.

The CCOO section at the state airport operator (Aena) has warned of conditions caused by "the continuous and growing presence of homeless people who remain in different areas of the airport facilities, especially in the passenger terminals and transit areas". Not only that this situation "poses a risk to occupational health", but it also "generates an atmosphere of tension and insecurity that is absolutely incompatible with the normal development of activity at an international airport".

The union does recognise that the issue runs deeper in society and authorities, with roots "in the lack of effective social policies that guarantee a dignified life for those who find themselves in a situation of exclusion". However, the organisation demands that Aena - the company responsible for the airport - assume its responsibility in protecting the health and safety of its staff and airport users. CCOO has asked Aena to "urgently articulate, in coordination with the competent public administrations, such as the city council, the Andalusian regional government or the government delegation, effective measures to provide an immediate response to this situation".

Aena has already responded, stating that it is in "permanent and coordinated contact with the local and regional public authorities, who have administrative powers in the area of social affairs and who are aware of the situation of the homeless people at the airport". In addition, the operator has assured that it maintains "constant" communication with 'Puerta Única' - a tool of the social services that provides immediate attention to homeless people.

"Airports are designed and equipped exclusively for the transit of passengers and, therefore, are not prepared for people to live in them. Local and regional public authorities are aware of this reality and are working to improve the situation," Aena said, adding that it has "deployed all the necessary measures to guarantee the welfare of passengers and airport workers, within its competences".