Elderly woman admitted to intensive care unit after being brutally beaten by burglar caught stealing from her Malaga home

A woman in her 70s has been admitted to the intensive care unit of Malaga hospital after allegedly being brutally beaten by a burglar whom she caught stealing. Her husband was also assaulted by the offender, although his injuries are not as serious. The National Police have already arrested the suspect.

The incident happened at the couple's home, located in the western part of Malaga city. According to sources, the couple returned to their home and surprised the burglar, who was searching the property.

When the offender was discovered, he pushed the man, who fell to the ground, and then went on to attack the woman, kicking and punching her all over her body, especially around the head. He then fled with a small amount of loot.

The health services arrived immediately and attended to the couple. The woman was rushed to hospital, where she was directly admitted to the ICU.

National Police officers opened an investigation into the violent robbery. They quickly identified the suspect, a Venezuelan man. He was arrested over the weekend following another assault. The police discovered that he was the person they had been looking for when they read him his rights.