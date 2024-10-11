British artist donates sculpture of a young Picasso to Malaga gallery

The sculpture is one of two identical works - the other will be donated to a British city that Picasso visited.

The María Victoria Atencia cultural centre of the provincial authority in Malaga has installed a sculpture of city-born Pablo Ruiz Picasso, a donation from British artist Anthony Padgett. The garden of the Cánovas del Castillo library now features a Picasso at the age of seven with a dove in his hands. Speaking at the ceremony, Diputación president, Francisco Salado, said that "there will never be enough recognition" for the brilliant painter from the city.

Padgett has created two identical works: the one that will be exhibited at the MVA and another that he will donate to the City Council in Sheffield, in England, a city that Picasso visited in 1950 for the World Congress for Peace.

The sculpture is entitled Picasso 7 Years Old and represents the genius from Malaga with the dove of peace. Salado has recalled that at the age of seven Picasso was still living in Malaga, as he was born in October 1881 and left the city ten years later.

"That first stage was decisive in his personal development and as an artist. During those years he painted his first oil painting, View of the port of Malaga, dated 1888, and acquired his taste for bullfighting, mythology and doves, recurrent in his works.