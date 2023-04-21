Drinks distribution company goes bust after 60 years serving the Costa del Sol The well-known company was founded by Juan Lara in 1964

Well-known Malaga drink distributor Bodegas Lara has gone bust sixty years since it first started servicing the Costa del Sol.

The company was recently declared bankrupt by the Malaga Commercial Court No. 3 and went straight into liquidation.

In 1964 Juan Lara and his partner Manuel Becerra founded the company which boasted being a pioneer in the distribution of drinks for the trade, hotel and catering sector in the province of Malaga.

The bankruptcy of the veteran company, which according to the latest available data (corresponding to 2021) had 17 workers, came after two years accumulating debts and economic losses.

The order to declare bankruptcy was dated 30 March and two days later, on 1 April, the liquidation phase started.

This means that no attempt would be made to revive the company, but rather it would be dissolved and its assets distributed among its creditors to satisfy debts.

SUR tried to contact the sole administrator of Bodegas Lara, Juan Lara, his entourage and the company itself to obtain information about its financial situation, but has not received a reply.

According to information from the Mercantile Registry, Bodegas Lara achieved sales amounting to 3.5 million euros in 2021, which represented a growth of 38% compared to the ill-fated 2020, which was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the hotel and catering business.

Compared to 2019, before the pandemic, the drop in sales was 24%. In addition, in 2021 the company suffered a net loss of €824,584, worsening the 2020 result, which had already been negative (-€220,379).