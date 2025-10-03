Michelin-starred restaurant announces imminent move to Museo de Málaga

The restaurant will be located on the fourth floor of the building.

Juan Soto Malaga Friday, 3 October 2025, 15:46 Share

The latest Malaga restaurant to receive a coveted Michelin star, has announced the date it will open at a new location in the city's old Palacio de la Aduana building. After months of work, Blossom will move to the fourth floor of the Museo de Málaga on 7 October. Booking reservations for the new location are already open.

The move to the museum building was possible thanks to a contract for the management of café and restaurant services at the Museo de Málaga, being awarded by the Junta de Andalucía regional government. After winning the contract, the restaurant headed by chef Emi Schubert started working on the new space.

The reason for the new location, however, dates even earlier. Blossom began looking for a location after a fire destroyed its premises at the beginning of this year. Although the initial intention was to reopen directly in the new location, various delays led to a temporary return to the current premises on Calle Strachan, where the restaurant remained open until 29 September.

"We look forward to seeing you on 7 October at our new location, on the fourth floor of the Museo de Málaga," the company announced on social media. The café opens a bit later, around 20 October.

Costa Patagonia SL is the company that has been awarded the concession contract. It has taken over business operations for an initial period of five years, although this can be extended up to ten years.

The Argentinean chef stated that the restaurant on the fourth floor of the museum building would be almost identical to the original establishment. The design project for the new premises was created by local company Lago Interioriza.

The menu also remains almost the same, with two new options: an Esencia menu consisting of ten courses, served only at lunchtime (140 euros, with an optional wine pairing for 85 euros), and a Confluencia menu of 16 courses, available for both lunch and dinner (220 euros, with an optional wine pairing for 110 euros).

The number of customers will be maintained, as there are no current plans to increase the staff. However, there is an idea to increase the number of diners to 25 in the future. "We will have a fine restaurant with a large wine cellar, a beautiful terrace and more comfortable tables," the chef said.