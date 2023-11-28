Biggest planetarium in Spain given the green light on site next to Ikea in Malaga

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Tuesday, 28 November 2023, 14:53 | Updated 15:05h. Compartir Copiar enlace

A huge planetarium project has finally been given the green light and could open within two years on the Costa del Sol.

Malaga city council finally granted a building permit after more than three years since it awarded a municipal plot next to the Ikea store in the city for the planetarium's construction.

The project is being led by Malaga Planetarium formed from a collaboration between local engineering firm Gestomer, renowned Malaga astronomer Alberto Castro Tirado and the multinational Sky-Skan, which specialises in the construction of planetariums. It is expected to cost more than 10 million euros to build.

As SUR previously reported, the Malaga planetarium will be the largest in Spain and one of the largest in Europe. Its projection hall will have a capacity for 400 people. It will be built on a plot of 8,811 square metres, next to the road that connects the N-340 with the Guadalmar motorway and there will be 116 parking spaces on site.

Planned opening for 2025

"Equipped with cutting-edge technology and a stunning surround sound system, Malaga Planetarium will be inaugurated in 2025. It is expected to welcome around 500,000 visitors a year, and is set to be one of the new tourist attractions of the Malaga of the future, of Spain and the world," Malaga Planetarium said. "This unique site will have two floors, one of which will house the most innovative and interesting exhibitions in science and technology, with a special focus on interactive experiences," they added. The planetarium will also have a space for educational workshops on science and technology for young people.