Biggest 'hackathon' in the world comes to Malaga

Biggest &#039;hackathon&#039; in the world comes to Malaga
Nasa's Space Apps Challenge brings together more than 31,000 people from around the world to solve challenges posed by the space agency

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 1 September 2023, 17:27

Fundación Telefónica's free programming campus, 42 Malaga, will become one of the venues for the world's largest 'hackathon', the Space Apps Challenge organised by Nasa on 7-8 October.

Now in its twelfth year, this two-day global event will bring together more than 31,000 people from around the world to solve 23 real challenges posed by the space agency's scientists and engineers. The aim is "to make the benefits and achievements obtained through the open exchange of knowledge and data more visible and valuable," the Telefónica foundation stated in a press release.

The 42 Malaga campus, which Fundación Telefónica has set up with Malaga City Council, the Junta de Andalucía regional government and the Diputacion, Malaga's provincial authority, will be the setting for one of the biggest events on the international scene related to programming and technology. Its facilities will host participants, in teams, to use software development, engineering, art, storytelling, science and other skills to solve science-related challenges created by Nasa staff.

The 'hackathon', which will also take place on the campuses of 42 Barcelona and 42 Urduliz, in the north of the country, will bring together more than 300 people in Spain with skills in programming, science, app development and technological solutions, as well as content creation and design. Promoted by Nasa, it has the backing of nine space agencies from around the world, as well as institutions such as the US Embassy and the Spanish Engineering Institute (IIE), Fundación Madri+d and companies such as Ecovidrio and Northern Design, which seek to give visibility to technological talent.

Participating teams will create mobile applications, software, hardware, data visualisations and platform solutions to challenges designed directly by Nasa to contribute to space exploration missions and help improve life on Earth. The different challenges are aimed at people with different skills and abilities of all ages and educational levels. They range from software development to data science to content creation to storytelling.

In addition to the hackathon, throughout the weekend, at the 42 programming campuses dotted around the planet there will be different talks, presentations and workshops with professionals and people related to the technological and aerospace fields who will share their experiences and knowledge with the participants.

The winners of this global event will have the opportunity to travel to the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral to present their ideas to Nasa experts.

Those wishing to participate can register via this link.

