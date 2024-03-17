Big office project next to landmark Cortijo Jurado in Malaga faces another major hurdle

Jesús Hinojosa Malaga Sunday, 17 March 2024, 21:16 | Updated 21:28h. Compartir Copiar enlace

An environmental assessment will need to be undertaken before the project to develop a large office complex next to the historic Cortijo Jurado on the outskirts of Malaga is allowed to go ahead. The ruined building is a well-known landmark which can be seen from the A-357 motorway as people head into or out of the city from the Guadalhorce valley direction.

It comes after Spain's Ministry of Transport requested a traffic report be drawn up after identifying an issue with an influx of vehicles in the area which may affect the nearby Hiperronda junction with the Guadalhorce motorway. An unfavourable first ruling was issued by the roads department which must now be answered by the promoters of the project. Additionally, the Junta de Andalucía's regional ministry of sustainability will carry out an environmental assessment, another procedure that is required prior to planning approval being given. The process should, in theory, take a few months but usually takes at least one or two years.

Failed hotel project

The project has been designed by architect Ángel Asenjo's studio. It has a surface area of more than 43,500 square metres and the design includes the old 'cortijo', with which it will be connected by footbridges. It takes advantage of the structures that were raised to build a hotel so that the maximum buildable area of 19,098 square metres is maintained, with a maximum height of ground floor plus two levels.

Authorities have requested the new constructions do not exceed the height of the historic mansion, which has grade 1 architectural protection and will be restored to incorporate it into the office project.

Cortijo Jurado - a protected building

The Cortijo Jurado mansion was built by the Heredia family as a rural retreat and working farm. However, bankruptcy forced the owners to sell the property to the Larios family. Later, the property passed into the hands of the Quesada family and, subsequently, to a wealthy doctor from Valladolid. In 1975, it was acquired by the Vega Jurado family, from which it takes its present name.

The protected building was built in an eclectic style, which can be seen in its central courtyard, where there is a chapel and lookout tower.

According to local legend the mansion is linked to paranormal events, with secret passages leading from the basement to the Cortijo Colmenares (now the Guadalhorce Golf Club), owned at that time by the Larios family, who were great friends of the Heredia family.