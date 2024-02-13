Baby admitted to intensive care unit of Malaga hospital with possible signs of mistreatment dies

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 19:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

A baby just a few days old, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Hospital Materno-Infantil in Malaga on 1 February in a critical condition and with possible symptoms of mistreatment, has died, SUR has been able to confirm.

The child's father was arrested the same day the 16-day-old girl was hospitalised by officers of the National Police force's minors group (Grume) after hospital doctors applied the protocol in the case of suspected abuse.

On 3 February a court in Malaga ordered the provisional release of the man arrested who is being investigated for ill-treatment of his baby. Apparently, he was the one who took the baby to the city hospital.

The girl presented injuries compatible with shaken baby syndrome. However, according to sources close to the case, forensic experts do not rule out the possibility that these injuries could have been caused accidentally.

After thirteen days in which there had been no improvement in the baby's condition, the little girl died this Tuesday in the paediatric ICU of the Materno.