La Araña cement factory bought by Brazilian company for undisclosed sum The new owner Votorantim, which has made other acquisitions in Andalucía, plans to keep on the current workforce of some 145 staff at the Malaga site

After a year of negotiations, the purchase of La Araña cement factory was completed on Wednesday 2 November by the Brazilian company Votorantim Cimentos for an undisclosed sum.

Votorantim already has a presence in the province, with two active cement plants in Bobadilla, and two other operations in Andalucía: in Cordoba and Niebla, Huelva. The company began operations in Spain in 2012 with the incorporation of Corporación Noroeste. It is headquartered in Vigo and Madrid is the corporate centre from which all operations in Europe, Africa and Asia are managed.

Along with the acquisition of the La Araña cement plant, three aggregate quarries and eleven concrete plants in Andalucía – all previously owned by Heidelberg Materials – have also been taken over by Votorantim.

The La Araña cement factory currently has a workforce of around 145 workers which, according to sources close to Votorantim, "will be maintained" and integrated into the company. "Once the purchase is completed, we are going to carry out a transparent and responsible integration process," a Votorantim spokesperson said.

Growth strategy

"We are betting on an efficient and competitive plant, aligned with our growth strategy in the Iberian Peninsula, which will help us achieve our 2030 sustainability goals, with a clear commitment to provide a quality service to our customers," said Alan Svaiter, head of Votorantim Cimentos España.

In the last two years, Votorantim Cimentos has strengthened its presence in the Spanish cement market with the acquisition of the Cementos Balboa factory in Alconera, Badajoz.

Following the acquisition of the Malaga plant, the company now has six integrated cement factories, with an installed production capacity of six million tonnes per year, two cement grinding plants, a mortar plant, concrete plants and aggregate operations, located in Andalucía, the Canary Islands, Castilla y León, Extremadura and Galicia.