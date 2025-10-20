Antonio Banderas after his daughter's wedding: 'There were some tears, but of joy'

Susana Gutiérrez Valladolid Monday, 20 October 2025, 13:11 Share

Antonio Banderas spoke to journalists on Saturday, 18 October, when he came out for a break after his daughter Stella del Carmen's wedding with Alex Gruszynski. The happy event was held at the Abadía Retuerta estate in the province of Valladolid, chosen both because it was able to host more than 200 guests and for its beautiful 12th-century church.

The bride and the groom have known each other since they were preschoolers. Antonio Banderas confirmed that the union, following "a 25-year friendship", had brought tears of joy. The actor said that the most emotional moment was seeing his daughter say "I do" and the exchange of the rings.

Banderas said that he had previously gone to Ribera de Duero during a trip with friends. That was when he first saw Abadía Retuerta. When his daughter saw the venue while looking at old photos, she was captivated by the old church. According to the actor, she had been imagining her wedding in "a place like that". The location was going to be in Spain by default and they just needed a space that could accommodate the large number of guests "without difficulty".

Banderas was asked whether the ex-partner of his step-daughter Dakota Johnson - Coldplay's Chris Martin - would be performing at the wedding. The actor denied it.

More than 200 guests

A security cordon surrounded the venue on Saturday to prevent prying eyes during the star-studded wedding. Stella del Carmen is the daughter of Antonio Banderas and actress Melanie Griffith is her mother.

Among the guests were family, friends of the couple and famous names from the film industry such as the bride's maternal grandmother Tippi Hedren, actor Don Johnson and Dakota Johnson. Also present were the groom's sister, Adaline Gruszynski, and 'influencer' Colette Lathan - a friend of the bride's since school.

The event attracted journalists and fans, including a resident of Peñafiel who unsuccessfully tried to deliver a personal letter.