Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Sixth drug-trafficking boat in a month found abandoned on Costa del Sol beach
Crime

Sixth drug-trafficking boat in a month found abandoned on Costa del Sol beach

The high-powered vessel was found on the Guadalmar shoreline this time

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 00:07

The Guardia Civil have found the sixth narco-boat in a row, adding to the list of abandoned drug-trafficking vessels discovered in the province of Malaga over the past month or so. The latest case is from Tuesday 18 March and it concerns a smaller boat with three engines, which was left on the Guadalmar beach.

The investigation into the ownership of the boats found in Estepona, Peñón del Cuervo and Mijas is already under way.

Many of these narco-boats were used to supply fuel to other drug-trafficking vessels, in an operation known as 'petaqueo'. The strategy arose as a result of the royal decree passed by the government in 2018 that banned narco-boats.

The new regulation has led to traffickers' boats, also known as 'gomas' ('rubber dinghies'), remaining in the water at all times, moored side by side in a sort of narco-dock in the middle of the Mediterranean. This has created the need for other boats to supply them with fuel.

Specialists in the war against drugs explained that new boats are used for cocaine-smuggling and for hashish, when they start to deteriorate. Only when they are very old dare they relegated to the role of 'petaqueo' fuelling vessels.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  4. 4 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  5. 5 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  8. 8 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  9. 9 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day
  10. 10 Malaga karateka forced to settle for bronze after semi-final defeat in China

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Sixth drug-trafficking boat in a month found abandoned on Costa del Sol beach