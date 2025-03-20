Sixth drug-trafficking boat in a month found abandoned on Costa del Sol beach

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 00:07 | Updated 00:13h. Compartir

The Guardia Civil have found the sixth narco-boat in a row, adding to the list of abandoned drug-trafficking vessels discovered in the province of Malaga over the past month or so. The latest case is from Tuesday 18 March and it concerns a smaller boat with three engines, which was left on the Guadalmar beach.

The investigation into the ownership of the boats found in Estepona, Peñón del Cuervo and Mijas is already under way.

Many of these narco-boats were used to supply fuel to other drug-trafficking vessels, in an operation known as 'petaqueo'. The strategy arose as a result of the royal decree passed by the government in 2018 that banned narco-boats.

The new regulation has led to traffickers' boats, also known as 'gomas' ('rubber dinghies'), remaining in the water at all times, moored side by side in a sort of narco-dock in the middle of the Mediterranean. This has created the need for other boats to supply them with fuel.

Specialists in the war against drugs explained that new boats are used for cocaine-smuggling and for hashish, when they start to deteriorate. Only when they are very old dare they relegated to the role of 'petaqueo' fuelling vessels.