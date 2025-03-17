Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The narco-boat that appeared yesterday in La Cala de Mijas.
Another drug boat found stranded on the Costa del Sol
The Guardia Civil are investigating the ownership of the boat discovered in La Cala de Mijas just a few days after another two were seized in Malaga city and Estepona

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Monday, 17 March 2025, 14:14

Another narco-boat was discovered on a beach in Cala de Mijas shortly before midday on Saturday 15 March. The vessel is identical to the other two boats related to drug-trafficking that were discovered in Estepona and Malaga city, on 4 and 14 March, respectively. All boats were used to supply fuel to other drug vessels.

Both the Guardia Civil and the Mijas Local Police attended the scene. No cargo was discovered on the boat. Residents of the area informed the police that they had spotted several boats sailing at high speed.

The police have launched an investigation into the ownership of the three boats. When they discovered the one stranded in Estepona on 4 March, they also found 45 45 plastic containers of fuel.

In drug-trafficking jargon, the supply of fuel to other vessels is known as 'petaqueo'. The business arose as a result of the Royal Decree approved by the Spanish government in 2018 that banned narco-boats.

The new rule has meant that the high-speed boats used by traffickers, also known as 'gomas', always remain in the water, linked to each other in a kind of drug wharf in the middle of the Mediterranean sea, hence the need for other boats to supply them with fuel.

