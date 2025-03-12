Massive drug-trafficking boat found abandoned on popular Costa del Sol beach

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 10:30 | Updated 10:36h. Compartir

Spanish police have seized an abandoned narco-boat on the Peñón del Cuervo beach, in Malaga city on the Costa del Sol.

The vessel, which was located in the early hours of last night, had no cargo on board and the crew has not been located, so it is presumed that it may have had some kind of breakdown.

National Police, Guardia Civil and Local Police were on the scene and took charge of the boat until it could be towed by a patrol boat to the port in Benalmádena.

The Guardia Civil has taken over the investigation to clarify the circumstances.

Last week, police officers located another abandoned narco-boat in Estepona along with 45 containers of petrol.