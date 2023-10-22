Little Ángela, with three of the police officers who rescued her after she was abandoned.

Ángela was barely two hours old when she was found in some bushes on a street last Saturday 14 October in Malaga city. The abandoned baby has now been taken in by an emergency foster family, municipal sources and the Department of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality Ángela, the newborn baby abandoned on a Malaga street, is now with a foster family.

The intention of the Junta de Andalucía is that the baby girl will be given up for adoption, although her future is still uncertain. According to the sources, this process cannot begin until the police investigations have been completed, which are focused on locating possible relatives of the girl who, if suitable, could take charge of her.

The baby was found at around 8.30 am on Saturday 14 October by a local resident who was walking his dog near the Parque del Duende. The man, who heard the baby's faint cry, alerted 112 Andalucía when he saw that there was a newborn baby girl lying on the ground, hidden in some bushes.

Several units of the National Police force went to the scene, where the officers saw that the baby was showing signs of hypothermia and that her breathing was very weak. Seeing that her life could be at risk, they decided not to wait for the ambulance and took the little girl to the Materno Infantil Hospital in Malaga in a patrol car.

Once at the hospital, the medical teams stabilised the baby. The child, who the nurses named Ángela in honour of the patron saint of the National Police officers who rescued her, was handed over to an emergency foster family on Thursday after authorisation from the judicial authority.

The National Police force is also keeping the investigation open to locate the mother. Earlier in the week, the government delegate in Andalucía, Pedro Fernández, said the DNA database was being checked to try to determine the identity of the person who left the child in the street.

Apparently, the woman may have given birth in an open field located barely a kilometre from the place where Ángela was found. Sources said that an hour after the child was rescued, police officers investigated another site where possible evidence was found.