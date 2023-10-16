Newborn baby girl rushed to hospital after being found abandoned in a Malaga street

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A newborn baby has been found abandoned on a street in Malaga city.

The baby girl was found about 8.30am in Cruz de Humilladero on Saturday 14 October. The person who made the discovery took off their sweatshirt and wrapped the baby in it to keep her warm before phoning 112 Andalucía.

According to the person who raised the alarm, they found the little girl, who was only a few hours old, alone and on the ground at the end of Calle Actriz La Tirana, near the Parque del Duende.

Police rushed to the scene and transported the baby to the city's Hospital Materno-Infantil.

Health sources told SUR the baby is in good health, but will remain in hospital while tests are being carried out.