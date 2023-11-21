Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dead fish found in the lake. SUR
Almost 2,000 kilos of dead fish pulled from Malaga lake due to lack of oxygen in the water
Environment

Almost 2,000 kilos of dead fish pulled from Malaga lake due to lack of oxygen in the water

The incident caused alarm among local residents when the carp, an invasive species, were spotted floating in the La Barrera lagoon

Pilar R. Quirós

Malaga

Tuesday, 21 November 2023, 18:32

Malaga city hall is facing criticism after dozens of dead fish appeared in one of its neighbourhood lakes.

The incident caused alarm among neighbours when the dead fish emerged in La Barrera in Teatinos on 9 November. Socialist councillor Begoña Medina brought up the incident at Monday's town hall meeting this week where it was revealed some 1,800 kilos of dead carp were removed from the lake.

Workers collecting dead fish.
Workers collecting dead fish. SUR

Environment councillor Penélope Gómez pointed out the carp is an invasive species and one that the Junta de Andalucía is trying to control. Analysis of the water is still being carried out, but it's believed the fish died from a lack of oxygen. It's believed the lake was overloaded with nutrients, to which the carp may have contributed to due to their large numbers.

"Every cloud has a silver lining," Gómez said. She also pointed out that when results of the analysis are known, aerators could be placed in the lake to prevent the water from becoming stagnant. Currently, no water can be pumped into the lake due to water restrictions.

