Plug pulled on Malaga-based cruise company just six weeks after it launched its maiden voyage

Nuria Triguero Malaga Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 14:51

Alma Cruceros - the luxury shipping company founded by Malaga-based Elisardo Sánchez - has announced the "definitive cessation of its activity" following the "unilateral and unjustified termination of the charter contract by the ship's owner", which, according to the company, has made it impossible "to continue with the solutions that were being explored to keep the project operational".

"In a surprise move, the owners of the ship have withdrawn the vessel bound for Gibraltarian waters, taking on board all the goods and equipment belonging to Alma Cruceros," said the company's spokespersons. Previously, the company had "been forced to temporarily suspend its operations as it was unable to guarantee the quality and service levels it had committed to". The main cause, according to Alma Cruceros's version, was the "failure of the hospitality and catering supplier, whose lack of operational response made it impossible to offer the planned experience to passengers".

According to an article by Cinco Días, the ship Alma Cruceros was using was seized due to non-payments to the consignee Lantimar Group, which is in charge of paying port services and fees. On 20 May, the ship's activity ceased at the port of Malaga and the vessel has now been transferred to Gibraltar to be auctioned.

Alma Cruceros announced that it will process all customer and supplier claims through the reservas@almacruceros.com email. "We are working with insurers and legal advisers to give an orderly response to all those affected," said the company's spokespersons.

The company added that it reserves the right to take legal action "in order to compensate for the damages caused by the decisions of others that have seriously harmed customers, suppliers and the project itself".