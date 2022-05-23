AliExpress rolls out a supermarket delivery service in Malaga At the moment the service from the Chinese distribution giant is only available in the city but the company says it is open to making new agreements which would enable it to operate elsewhere in the province

AliExpress, the Asian distribution giant, has now fully entered the food business. The Chinese portal has begun to sell different products in Malaga in collaboration with the Lola Market company, which means that people in the city can have their favourite fresh foods delivered in less than an hour.

At the moment the service is only available in Malaga city but the company says it is open to making new agreements which would enable it to operate elsewhere in the province. It currently sells products from Carrefour Express, Makro, Tiendanimal and Galp at the same price as the shops.

The way it works is simple. Clients go into the app, click on ‘supermercado’ at the top of the screen, and choose from the shops which are close to their postcode. They they select the products they need and add them to the basket, in the same way as most other online retail operations. Once the order is complete, the client selects a date and delivery time, which can be within one hour. A personal shopper will get in touch with the client if there is any problem, such as a product being out of stock.

AliExpress currently offers products from 11 supermarket chains and 13 food markets. The service is available in A Coruña, Alicante, Bilbao, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Pamplona, Seville, Valencia, Zaragoza, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife and Las Palmas. In fact, in November the firm opened its first actual store in Andalucía, in the Lagoh shopping centre in Seville.