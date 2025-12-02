Alice Christmas: all you need to know about the new festive light show at Malaga's botanical garden

Almudena Nogués Málaga Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 17:49 Share

Alice, the Mad Hatter, the White Rabbit, the Queen of Hearts - Lewis Carroll's universe comes to Malaga this Christmas. The historic botanical garden of La Concepción has been transformed into a Wonderland for the festive season.

The popular children's story is the centrepiece of the new sound and light show 'Alice Christmas. La Navidad Mágica en el jardín de las maravillas', which was launched on Friday, 28 November. It can be visited from 6.30pm to 10.30pm until 6 January.

The event is accessible with tickets for different sessions, the first one at 6.30pm and the last at 9.30pm. Up to 200 people can enter every 15 minutes.

"In the heart of the majestic nature, where the landscape seems to come out of a fairy tale, 'Alice Christmas' is born - an immersive show inspired by the universal work of Lewis Carroll. The organisers invite you to rediscover the botanical garden of La Concepción through nine worlds of light, music and fantasy," the event's website describes. The installation is work of Mundo Management S.A.

According to the organisers, each space along the route, which includes everything from an Ice Lake to the Golden Heart Dome, has been designed to immerse visitors in "a unique sensory experience that combines art, literature and nature". In addition, the "heritage and cultural value of La Concepción" are highlighted by a "narrative that celebrates the values of Christmas: love, hope and togetherness". The experience lasts one hour and 45 minutes and follows a 2.2-kilometre trail.

All of this is presented with a "meticulous staging" that combines technology, music, light effects and projections. There are also new features to attract visitors: an extended route, a dome/viewpoint, more illuminated areas, sculptures and characters who will accompany visitors along the path. The organisers have also set up "large food areas" and free popcorn is given to children under the age of 12.

Daily discounts apply during certain time slots, depending on the date. Outside those hours, the general price is 15.50 euros for adults and 11.50 euros for children (ages 3-12; those under the age of three enter for free). Group tickets cost 11.30 per person and tickets for people with reduced mobility are 12.70 euros.

Discounted tickets

Additionally, on 1, 9, 15, 22 and 29 December, as well as on 6 January, tickets will be 50% off: 8.50 euros for adults, 6.50 for children, 8.50 for groups and 6.60 for people with reduced mobility. Tickets can be purchased now on surentradas.com. They can also be bought over the phone (958 10 81 81) from 9am to 2pm, from Monday to Friday.

On 26 and 27 November, 5,000 people at risk of social exclusion and members of social organisations were invited to preview the show.

Parking and access

To facilitate access, two car parks have been set up with capacity for more than 1,200 vehicles. One is the botanic garden's official car park. The other is connected to La Concepción through shuttle buses. There will also be a shuttle service on line 2 of the Malaga city's public bus network from Ciudad Jardín.