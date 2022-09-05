Government awards contract for new Malaga Airport access road It will take at least two years to complete the construction of this northern access, which will connect the airport terminals with the A-7 motorway

The government in Madrid has awarded the contract for the design and construction of the long-awaited northern access road to Malaga Airport.

It is only a short stretch, 1.7 kilometres long, but it will play a crucial role in easing traffic on the other roads to and from the airport, connecting the A-7 "hiperronda" outer ring road directly with the terminals.

Although the contract for the works was awarded in 2018 for 26.7 million euros, the then Ministry of Public Works (now the Ministry of Transport) backtracked on the plans.

The reason it did so was the need to make this access compatible with another 6.1-kilometre road designed 15 years ago to link the new outer ring road with industrial estates, Alhaurín de la Torre and the airport. This contract had also been awarded (on that occasion by the Junta de Andalucía), and after being suspended for more than ten years is now part of the regional government's plans again.

Last spring the Ministry of Transport put a new project out to tender to draw up the plans and build the northern access to the airport. This contract has now been awarded to a temporary joint venture formed by the Cemosa and Urci Consultores companies for 1,033,939 euros and with a completion period of 24 months.

It means the road will not be open for at least a couple of years, possibly longer because the environmental impact report for the project will have to be approved first.

This new stretch of road will join the A-7 at kilometre 230, the Alhaurín de la Torre exit. It will have two lanes in each direction and a maximum speed limit of 80 km/h. The overall cost of the project is expected to be in the region of 42.26 million euros.