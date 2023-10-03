Air Nostrum boosts number of flights between Valencia and Malaga

Pilar Martínez Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Air Nostrum, Iberia's franchise airline for regional flights, is offering an improved connection between Malaga and Valencia this autumn. A total of 22 flights a week will be offered, with tickets already available for purchase on the Iberia website and in travel agencies.

"This improvement has been in place since 13 September. The new timetables mean an increase from 16 to 22 flights a week, allowing return flights between the two cities from Monday to Thursday and with Friday and Sunday flights that allow weekend stays in both Malaga and Valencia", the company explained.

The airline justified this increase in flights because of "the high demand for the route, especially in terms of the business sector. From Monday to Thursday, both Valencians and passengers from the Costa del Sol can fly there and back on the same day, making the most of the working day. The route is code-shared with Vueling".

Air Nostrum, which connects 59 destinations in eight countries in Europe and North Africa with its fleet of 48 new generation aircraft, has also improved connectivity between Valencia and Barcelona.