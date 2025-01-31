Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

74-year-old windsurfer rescued from drifting off Malaga beach

The crew of the Salvamar Alnitak located and brought the man to safety thanks to a woman who alerted the emergency services when she realised that he was unable to return to shore off Peñón del Cuervo

Irene Quirante

Friday, 31 January 2025, 18:40

A 74-year-old windsurfer was rescued on Thursday by maritime rescue about two and a half kilometres from the beach of Peñón del Cuervo, in the city of Malaga. The man had apparently been adrift for several hours when he was spotted from the coast by a woman, who alerted the emergency services.

The call came in at around 2.40pm. According to the woman, who was in the van park, she had spotted a person in the water with a board who was moving further and further away from the shore. She indicated that she thought he might be in trouble because of the way he was moving his arms.

The operators immediately alerted the Local Police and the Guardia Civil, as well as the Tarifa rescue coordination centre, which mobilised the Salvamar Alnitak rescue boat from Malaga. In a matter of minutes, the crew was able to rescue the man, who was found to be fatigued and showing signs of hypothermia.

Once he was safe, he reported that he had gone windsurfing with another person, who was able to return to land. In his case, however, despite being a regular windsurfer, he was unable to reach the shore when the wind stopped and found it difficult to stand up on the windsurfing board.

At around 3.30pm, he was taken to Malaga port to be checked by medical staff, although it was not necessary to transfer him to a hospital.

