Russian man dies after falling down flight of stairs at Malaga city hospital

A 49-year-old Russian patient died after falling down a flight of stairs at Hospital Regional in Malaga city. The incident happened on 27 September, five days after the man had been admitted due to a vertebral disc infection. The main hypothesis points to him taking his own life.

The patient was admitted to Hospital Regional on Monday, 22 September. He had no history of mental illness. However, it is believed that he might have suffered from an alcohol addiction. His body was found by another patient's relative, who came across the scene on his way to get water.

The National Police and a judicial committee, including a forensic expert, were mobilised to the scene. The police found that the deceased had no relatives in Spain and they could not locate anybody close to him.

In 2024, Andalusian hospitals attended a total of 5,500 suicide attempts, of which 403 concerned children under the age of 18. In 2023, the number of attempted suicides attended in hospitals was 5,374 (of which 393 were minors), while in 2022, there were 5,039 (of which 419 were minors).

If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis, anxiety or simply needs someone to listen, the telephone and chat of Esperanza ('hope') are here to help. Helpline: 952 261 500. Chat app (available for Android and iOS): CONECTATE.SOCIAL.