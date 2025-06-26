15-year-old boy spreads panic with replica gun on La Malagueta beach during San Juan

Juan Cano Málaga Thursday, 26 June 2025, 10:36 Compartir

The night of San Juan on Monday passed without serious incidents in Malaga city, although there were some tense moments. One such moment stirred panic among the crowd, when a 15-year-old boy pulled out a gun and threatened a group of young men at La Malagueta beach.

According to SUR, the teenager even hit one of the men with the grip of the gun, causing injuries that required stitches.

After receiving several reports, Local Police officers were mobilised to the area, where they located the minor and seized the gun. The weapon turned out to be a replica of a real one - a compressed air gun, like those used in airsoft.

Although the weapon was not authentic, the minor was arrested for alleged offences of grievous bodily harm and serious threats. He was immediately handed over to the public prosecution for minors.