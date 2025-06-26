Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Malagueta beach on the night of San Juan. Salvador Salas
112 incident

15-year-old boy spreads panic with replica gun on La Malagueta beach during San Juan

The teenager was arrested for grievous bodily harm and threats, as he hit another young man with the grip of the gun

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Málaga

Thursday, 26 June 2025, 10:36

The night of San Juan on Monday passed without serious incidents in Malaga city, although there were some tense moments. One such moment stirred panic among the crowd, when a 15-year-old boy pulled out a gun and threatened a group of young men at La Malagueta beach.

According to SUR, the teenager even hit one of the men with the grip of the gun, causing injuries that required stitches.

After receiving several reports, Local Police officers were mobilised to the area, where they located the minor and seized the gun. The weapon turned out to be a replica of a real one - a compressed air gun, like those used in airsoft.

Although the weapon was not authentic, the minor was arrested for alleged offences of grievous bodily harm and serious threats. He was immediately handed over to the public prosecution for minors.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol beach voted one of the best in Europe
  2. 2 Two hundred parking spaces created in busy Costa del Sol town in time for summer
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol towns celebrate San Juan
  4. 4 Local Police return to Malaga village after five-year absence
  5. 5 Eastern Costa del Sol town launches summer night bus service
  6. 6 Gibraltar reveals details of bespoke EU Treaty with border fluidity and trade access
  7. 7 Sarampión: síntomas, cómo se transmite y situación actual en Andalucía
  8. 8 Fan engagement plays major role as Malaga CF unveil new home strip
  9. 9 Torremolinos football club set to pay heavy price for promotion party
  10. 10 Step into the tropical jungle of BIOPARC Fuengirola, an unique experience on the Costa del Sol

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish 15-year-old boy spreads panic with replica gun on La Malagueta beach during San Juan

15-year-old boy spreads panic with replica gun on La Malagueta beach during San Juan