Malaga city and Alhaurín activate their municipal emergency plans due to high temperatures

Europa Press Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga city council and Alhaurín de la Torre town hall have partially activated their municipal emergency plans this Wednesday, 19 July, due to red level weather warnings for high temperatures.

Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated a red alert for 'extreme risk' in the Malaga city, Costa del Sol and Guadalorce valley where temperatures could reach 42C.

However, the whole of the province will be at risk of heat, although it will be the coastal areas where temperatures will not let up and, far from easing during the afternoon, the warnings will be in place until 9pm.

This red weather warnings will only be in force on Wednesday and, despite being the second one this month of July, it will give way to a slightly milder atmospheric situation with slightly milder temperatures.

However, at the moment, according to Aemet, the weather area of Malaga city, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce, together with the Axarquía and Antequera will be on yellow alert on Thursday.