Malaga breaks export record in first five months of 2023, generating whopping 1.33 billion in sales

Malaga has recorded 1.296 billion euros in sales from exports in the province during the first half of this year, smashing records.

The huge figure also means Malaga is the Andalusian province that has grown the most in exports in the months of January, February, March, April and May 2023, with an increase of +14.5% over the same period last year. According to Extenda data, this figure represents 7.6% of the total of the Andalucía region.

Sales of eight of the top ten exported products grew, six of them by double digits or more. Animal or vegetable fats and oils are leaders in exports with sales of 203 million euros, accounting for 15.6% of the total, and up +11.9% compared to January to May 2022.

In second place are fruits with exports of 185 million euros and 14.3% of the total and a decrease of -9%; followed by meat and edible meat offal, with 97 million euros, 7.5% of the total and a rise of +3.8%.

In fourth place, electrical machinery and apparatus, with 81 million euros, 6.3% of the total, and a rise of +13.8%; followed by optical and photographic equipment which resulted in 62 million euros, 4.8% of the total and up +34%.

The sixth place in turnover is mineral fuels, resulting in 55 million euros generated in sales, 4.3% of the total and more than double sales with an increase of +162%; followed by iron and cast iron, with 51 million.

Clothing and clothing accessories, other than knitwear, was the next best exported product, with 45 million euros, 3.5% of the total and a rise of +3.1%; knitted clothing and accessories comes next, with 41 million, 3.1% and a fall of -16.4%; and essential oils with 37 million in sales rounds out the top ten.