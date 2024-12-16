Malaga and Costa del Sol on yellow alert this Monday for gale-force winds and rough seas

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 16 December 2024, 09:51

Malaga province is once again under a yellow warning for bad weather today, Monday 16 December, for gale-force winds inland and rough seas on the coast. The warning for sea swell affects Malaga the Costa del Sol, while the warning for high wind speeds is activated in the interior of the province in the Ronda and Antequera areas, where maximum gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour are forecast.

According to the weather forecast from Spain's state agency Aemet, gusts of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour (force 7) are also expected in the Costa de Sol and Guadalhorce area and the warning will remain in force from 8am to 6pm. Inland, the warning for gusts from the southeast will remain in force until midnight tonight.

Today's forecast highlights light cloudy skies in the Antequera region, with intervals of high clouds. In the rest of the province, cloudy skies are expected without ruling out occasional drizzle, more likely on the western coast and nearby mountains, according to Aemet. As for temperatures: minimum temperatures are unchanged or rising while maximum temperatures are expected to fall.

Warning notices in Andaluca

The state weather agency has also activated a warning for winds or coastal phenomena in areas of the provinces of Seville, as well as along the coast of Cadiz and Granada. According to the Aemet website, the Cadiz coastline and the Strait of Cadiz will be under amber risk due to sea swell all day. This Monday, winds will blow from the east or southeast at 62 to 74 kilometres per hour (force 8) in the Strait of Gibraltar to the west of Tarifa and offshore to the south of Trafalgar.

In the interior of the province of Cadiz and Seville, a yellow warning has been announced for easterly winds which may reach 80 kilometres per hour on the coast of Cadiz and, locally, 90 km/h; and in the Strait of Gibraltar, 90 kilometres per hour and, locally, 100 km/h.

The Grazalema and Cadiz countryside area will remain under a yellow warning for winds all day, with maximum easterly gusts of 80 kilometres per hour, although locally it could reach 90 km/h.

In the inland province of Seville, the yellow warning for wind will affect the southern Sierra of Seville all day, with gusts from the southeast of up to 70 kilometres per hour. The yellow risk, also for coastal phenomena, will affect the coast of Granada between 8am and 6pm, with winds from the east at intervals of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour and waves of two to three metres.

The weather on the Spanish mainland

For the Spanish mainland, Aemet has announced an anticyclonic situation with a predominance of cloudy or clear skies. "Only more cloudiness is expected in the Strait of Gibraltar and the southeast third, with the possibility of some weak and occasional precipitation. Low morning cloudiness is also forecast in inland areas of the northern half of the country, with morning mist and fog which could be thicker in the northeast of Galicia, the upper Ebro, the northern plateau and northeastern depressions".

Meanwhile, cloudy skies are also expected in the Balearic Islands at first, "with a low probability of showers in the south of the archipelago and tending to clear". In the Canary Islands, storm Dorothea is tending to withdraw, "although it will still leave abundant medium and high cloudiness, with the possibility of some weak and scattered rainfall, and light haze", the forecast indicates.