Malaga recorded exceptionally high temperatures yesterday, eventually equalling the all-time high-temperature record of 44C. Marilú Báez
Malaga and Costa del Sol face amber weather warning for temperatures close to 40C today
Malaga and Costa del Sol face amber weather warning for temperatures close to 40C today

The Axarquia and Antequera areas will be under a yellow level alert this Thursday afternoon, issued by Spain's state weather agency Aemet

Isabel Méndez

Malaga

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 09:22

Fans, air conditioning and drinking plenty of water will continue to be essential this Thursday, 20 July, to combat the heat in the province. The high temperatures will once again be the main feature of the day, and Spain's state weather agency Aemet has once again issued weather warnings in Malaga.

Firstly, the amber warning will be activated for Malaga city, the western strip of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce valley, where the temperature is expected to reach 40C.

This warning will remain active from 1pm until 9pm, and will joined by the yellow warning decreed in the Axarquia and Antequera areas of the province, also for high temperatures and for the same period of time.

Andalucía

Aemet's forecast for today predicts slightly cloudy or clear skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds. Westerly winds, more intense during the afternoon, blowing occasionally strong on the coast.

The weather warning will also be extended to the Andalusian province's of Seville, Cordoba, Jaen, Granada and Almeria. Thus, the regions affected by the yellow warning will be the countryside areas of Seville and Cordoba, specifically the Cuenca del Genil and Guadix and Baza (in Granada), Morena and Condado and Valle del Guadalquivir (in Jaén) and in Almeria's Almanzora valley and Los Vélez, where a yellow warning for storms will also be activated.

