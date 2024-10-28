Magnitude 5.8 earthquake on the Costa del Sol: everything you need to know about Tuesday's emergency drill

SUR Malaga Monday, 28 October 2024, 17:48 | Updated 18:26h. Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Members of the Local Police force, provincial CPB fire brigade, Civil Protection volunteers, National Police and Guardia Civil officers, Red Cross and 061 health staff amongst others will participate tomorrow, Tuesday 29 October, in an earthquake drill in Malaga city. The aim of this exercise is to test the action plan for seismic risk in Malaga, to coordinate the actions of the different emergency operations in crisis situations and to verify the capacity to respond to an earthquake and its aftershocks, including the care of victims and the evaluation of damaged infrastructures.

This practical exercise will involve the activation of the municipal emergency plan (PEM) and the mobilisation of the entire operational structure, as would be done in a real situation. The operation will be made up of the members of the operations committee and the advisory committee at the municipal emergency centre, as well as the information office and an advanced command post. However, in the event of a real emergency, the drill will be terminated.

The test will start at 8am and finish at 1.30pm. Throughout the day there will be emergency calls, activation of the EMP, damage assessments, evacuations of an educational centre and rescue exercises in different areas of the city. In addition, an advanced command post (PMA) and a field hospital will be set up at the Cortijo de Torres fairground (this location has been selected to affect traffic and the flow of the city as little as possible).

Magnitude 5.8

This exercise involves the simulation of an earthquake scenario with an epicentre in the south-west of Malaga and a magnitude of 5.8 on the Richter scale (moderate), at a depth of 30 kilometres and a degree of intensity of 6 (out of 12, equivalent to a slightly damaging earthquake) on the European Macroseismic Intensity Scale (EMS-98), with a duration of 30 seconds and subsequent aftershocks of low intensity, affecting the area near the epicentre, which is the Cruz del Humilladero district, to a greater extent. In the event, slight and moderate damage was recorded in a significant number of buildings (none of which collapsed), and the fall of debris on vehicles and pedestrians resulted in six fatalities, five serious and five minor.

From then onwards, the following simulated situations to be carried out are as follows:

- Inspection of affected areas: members of the Local Police and the National Police (CNP) will travel with vehicles to the areas that have been affected. The CNP is also requested to carry out an inspection by aerial means (helicopter), and subsequently with drones from both forces.

- Removal of street furniture: A lamppost has fallen on a vehicle with people inside, so staff from operational services and the lighting maintenance company proceed to remove it. The fire brigade will then intervene to free the occupants of the vehicle.

- Evacuationg of a secondary school after an aftershock: members of the Civil Protection volunteers group evacuate students and teaching staff from the Profesor Isidoro Sánchez secondary school (Carretera de Cádiz district).

- Rescue of a bus: the earthquake will cause an accident involving an EMT bus, which has overturned onto the exit doors. The fire brigade arrives on the scene to extract the passengers, although the crew members remain outside the vehicle at all times. Civil Protection units and medical personnel will also intervene.

- Evaluation of buildings damaged by the earthquake: municipal technicians will carry out an evaluation of buildings affected by the earthquake to verify the viability of their occupation by their owners. Advice is provided by groups of volunteers from the official associations of architects and quantity surveyors and technical architects.

- Seismic effects at the airport: Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport staff will activate their self-protection plan and a technical module with a capacity for 200 people will be evacuated to a safe place.

- Identification of corpses: victims detected in the area of the San Rafael neighbourhood, Local Police officers will secure the area, awaiting the arrival of the judicial authority, CNP scientific police and personnel from the IMF institute of forensic medicine.

- Performing CPR: after the persons trapped in the bus have been rescued, one of the victims will require cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) with a defibrillator by the bus driver and members of the Civil Protection team.

- Search and immobilisation of missing persons in collapsed structures: the Agrupación de Voluntarios de Protección Civil will carry out a search of the affected area for injured and/or trapped persons.

- Inspection by the underground unit of the National Police force: due to the collapse of a manhole in the access to the Los Angeles stream channel, an inspection of the channel will be carried out to check its condition.

While the drill is being carried out, the city council has produced information videos that will be shown on the screens of EMT buses and on bus shelters to inform the public about the practical exercise, as well as including advice on how to act in the event of a seismic event. Leaflets aimed at both adults and children have also been produced.