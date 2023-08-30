Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Gift Souvenirs shop in Torremolinos. SUR
&#039;Made in China&#039;: the changing face of the Costa del Sol souvenir sector
Retail

'Made in China': the changing face of the Costa del Sol souvenir sector

Very few of the products sold to tourists nowadays are handmade by local artisans - in stark contrast to previous decades

Ángel Gallardo

Costa del Sol

Wednesday, 30 August 2023, 16:14

Compartir

Mario who owns a small souvenir shop in a side street of Calle San Miguel, in Torremolinos, told SUR how his wares are now made in China in contrast to the locally handmade souvenirs of yesteryear.

In the late nineties, when Gift Souvenirs opened, it was his parents who ran the shop. Back then, the holidat reminders that tourists bought were very different from the ones they come looking for today.

Products carrying the name of the town. SUR

"Before, there were more handmade souvenirs, everything was more highly valued, whether they were made of wood or ceramics," Mario lamented, recalling a time when the fans he sold were painted by hand. He said that China has overrun the market and “the artisans here hardly produce anything because you can't sell their product, it's impossible. You can't have an item whose production cost exceeds the current selling price". Mario said he does what he can to maintain the legacy of the old handmade souvenir business with "the few things that are still made in Spain".

Made in Spain. SUR

This season, Mario said, the star products are hats, mugs and thermometers. Last summer the most popular items were the beach bag, towel and apron. It is a fickle market and prices are radically competitive. Tourists wander from shop to shop to take photos, compare and grab the cheapest item. More than a few gift shops have closed in recent years.

The only way to keep up is to innovate and offer unique items, different from the rest of the shops. Mari Carmen, from the shop named Moling, has been doing very well lately with her pot-shaped magnets containing a small cactus. Some say "Malaga", others "The Costa del Sol", but if they didn't say anything, they would probably still sell. "You keep it on the fridge and, if you get fed up, you move it to a bigger pot so that it can grow," she explained to a customer, who ended up taking two. "There are many of us and we all have the same story," she said.

The owner of a ceramics shop on the promenade, agreed. "Business is bad, very bad," he said. "Twenty years ago there was much more movement.” He said that now the wealthier tourists all go to Benalmádena. "Those who pass through here have just enough for the plane and the hotel," he said in reference to the many young Spaniards who only come to Torremolinos for a couple of days.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol hotels set to close August with occupancy rate close to the record-breaking month in 2019
  2. 2 Residents of two Costa del Sol villages resume fight to get back their beaches
  3. 3 Watch as more than 30 loggerhead turtles hatch on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Paddle board surfer and a family member who was trying to help her rescued from sea in Estepona
  5. 5 Fear of water shortages slows the cultivation of vegetables and planting of second crops in the province
  6. 6 Luis Rubiales' mother locks herself in church in Andalucía and goes on hunger strike
  7. 7 Man arrested for filming naked children using showers on Estepona beach
  8. 8 New hypermarket opening soon in La Cala de Mijas to create 140 jobs
  9. 9 Junta's delegate for agriculture admits 'the water shortage situation is already worse than the great drought of 1995'
  10. 10 Benalmádena auditorium to host night of orthodox flamenco

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad