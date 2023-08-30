'Made in China': the changing face of the Costa del Sol souvenir sector

Ángel Gallardo Costa del Sol Compartir Copiar enlace

Mario who owns a small souvenir shop in a side street of Calle San Miguel, in Torremolinos, told SUR how his wares are now made in China in contrast to the locally handmade souvenirs of yesteryear.

In the late nineties, when Gift Souvenirs opened, it was his parents who ran the shop. Back then, the holidat reminders that tourists bought were very different from the ones they come looking for today.

"Before, there were more handmade souvenirs, everything was more highly valued, whether they were made of wood or ceramics," Mario lamented, recalling a time when the fans he sold were painted by hand. He said that China has overrun the market and “the artisans here hardly produce anything because you can't sell their product, it's impossible. You can't have an item whose production cost exceeds the current selling price". Mario said he does what he can to maintain the legacy of the old handmade souvenir business with "the few things that are still made in Spain".

This season, Mario said, the star products are hats, mugs and thermometers. Last summer the most popular items were the beach bag, towel and apron. It is a fickle market and prices are radically competitive. Tourists wander from shop to shop to take photos, compare and grab the cheapest item. More than a few gift shops have closed in recent years.

The only way to keep up is to innovate and offer unique items, different from the rest of the shops. Mari Carmen, from the shop named Moling, has been doing very well lately with her pot-shaped magnets containing a small cactus. Some say "Malaga", others "The Costa del Sol", but if they didn't say anything, they would probably still sell. "You keep it on the fridge and, if you get fed up, you move it to a bigger pot so that it can grow," she explained to a customer, who ended up taking two. "There are many of us and we all have the same story," she said.

The owner of a ceramics shop on the promenade, agreed. "Business is bad, very bad," he said. "Twenty years ago there was much more movement.” He said that now the wealthier tourists all go to Benalmádena. "Those who pass through here have just enough for the plane and the hotel," he said in reference to the many young Spaniards who only come to Torremolinos for a couple of days.