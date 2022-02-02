Low-cost airline recruits cabin crew on the Costa del Sol next week Those interested in the job offer must register on the company's employment portal before 4 February

The Spanish low-cost airline Vueling is looking for cabin crew on the Costa del Sol. The company has announced that it is beginning a selection process for its Spanish bases with immediate job starts, and the recruitment roadshow will arrive in Malaga on 8 February.

Vueling, the second-largest company by passenger volume at Malaga Airport, has explained that people who are interested in the job offer must register, in advance, in the recruitment area of its website via this link. The registration period is until 4 February.

Applicants must meet a series of requirements. Specifically, they must be over 18 years of age, hold a European Cabin Crew Certificate (CCA); valid EASA Class 2 cabin crew medical certificate, and a work permit for the European Union. A good level of spoken English would also be advantageous.

"Once those interested have registered on the airline's job portal, Vueling will contact potential candidates for face-to-face interviews, which will take place in Malaga on 8 February," the airline, part of the IAG group, has said.