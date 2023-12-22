Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sellers and buyers of winning 'décimo' tickets in Malaga province. Marilú Báez / Migue Fernández
Lottery offices celebrate windfalls scattered around the province of Malaga
Lottery offices celebrate windfalls scattered around the province of Malaga

A few tickets of fifth prize-winning numbers were sold at different points along the Costa del Sol and inland

Antonio M. Romero

Malaga

Friday, 22 December 2023, 12:34

As the numbers were drawn this Friday morning in Spain's big Christmas lottery small celebrations took place in parts of Malaga province, as official lottery offices learned that they had sold some tickets with the third, fourth and fifth prize numbers.

With the third, fourth and fifth prizes, none of the offices in the province could claim to have sold the number in its entirety, that is, all of the series, although that could say that some smaller windfalls had been celebrated thanks to their sales.

The sixth of eight fifth prizes to come out of the drum in Madrid's Teatro Real, number 86007, broguht 107,000 euros of winnings in total in Malaga province after, 11 'décimo' tickets were sold in Archidona, six in Torremolinos and others in Torrox, Sabinillas, Malaga, El Burgo, Estepona and Torre del Mar.

Another fifth prize, 88979, the second to come out of the drums, shared 66,000 euros around Malaga province where eight 'décimos' were sold in Malaga, Ronda, San Pedro, Sabinillas, Torremolinos and Fuengirola.

Similarly 12,000 euros in prize money has made its way to tickets sold with the fifth-prize winning 57421 in Malaga and Marbella.

